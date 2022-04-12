Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00190185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00388733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

