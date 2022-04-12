Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.86 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00010227 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $704.13 million and approximately $75.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00189567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00388601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 173,126,065 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

