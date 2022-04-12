Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

