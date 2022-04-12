Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 548.7% in March

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 548.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KRYAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($138.04) to €122.00 ($132.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($135.87) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of KRYAY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,252. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

