KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

CRL opened at $290.67 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.