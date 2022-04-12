KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

BSM stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 206,335 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

