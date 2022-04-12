KeyCorp Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

