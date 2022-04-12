KeyCorp Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.16.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

