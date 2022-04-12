Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.