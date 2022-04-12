Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.