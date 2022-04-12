Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, an increase of 1,170.2% from the March 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PIK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,386. Kidpik has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods.

