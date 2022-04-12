Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.20

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 671112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £352.52 million and a PE ratio of 79.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.95.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.