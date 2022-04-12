Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 401,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,044,520 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.11.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

