Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 401,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session's volume of 19,044,520 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

