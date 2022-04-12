Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.65 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.86. 1,531,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.29. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 36.71.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.