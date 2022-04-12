Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KIGRY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

