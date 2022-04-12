Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €92.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.77 ($99.75).

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €1.50 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €54.28 ($59.00). The stock had a trading volume of 293,513 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.91. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

