Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €92.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 113,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,700. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.