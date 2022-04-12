Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KEX opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Kirby by 1,259.8% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

