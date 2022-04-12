Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KNBWY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 122,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kirin has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79.
Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
About Kirin (Get Rating)
Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.
