Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Down 93.6% in March

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KIII traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,292. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIII. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth $4,687,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth $608,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 30.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 375,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
