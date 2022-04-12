KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,909,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

