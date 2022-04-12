Klaytn Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $100.00 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.89 or 0.07545690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,908.26 or 0.99684217 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,113,908 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

