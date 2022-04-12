Kleros Market Capitalization Reaches $47.64 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $47.64 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002724 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00238302 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.