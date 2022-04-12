Klever Market Capitalization Hits $114.35 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $114.35 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.28 or 0.07557556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,047.36 or 0.99911606 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars.

