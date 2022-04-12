Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

KLKNF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLKNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Klöckner & Co SE from €16.60 ($18.04) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.