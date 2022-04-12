Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NYSE KORE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Kore Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

