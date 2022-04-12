Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. 6,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,319. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after buying an additional 139,051 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.