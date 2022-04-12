Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $50.72

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.72, but opened at $53.21. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

