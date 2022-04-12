KWB Wealth Buys 18,984 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $86,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,724.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,081. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88.

