KWB Wealth Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 3,313,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,389. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.24 and a one year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

