KWB Wealth Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF remained flat at $$158.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 407,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,136. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.