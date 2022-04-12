KWB Wealth Has $32.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.4% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $32,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,554,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 2,862,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.