KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.36. 2,140,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $362.55 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

