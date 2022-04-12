KWB Wealth Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 2.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.81% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

