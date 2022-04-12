KWB Wealth Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.05. 5,271,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.