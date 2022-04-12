KWB Wealth Sells 1,755 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 561,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 139,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,950. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

