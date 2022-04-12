KWB Wealth Sells 6,029 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,539,071 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

