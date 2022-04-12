Kylin (KYL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.86 Million

Kylin (KYL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kylin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and $388,267.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00104484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.