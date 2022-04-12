LABS Group Market Cap Hits $6.81 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $135,371.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.53 or 0.07565315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,699.68 or 0.99995822 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

