Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.50. 229,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.