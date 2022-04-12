Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $464.77

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $464.77 and last traded at $467.46, with a volume of 70397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $475.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.