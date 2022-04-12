Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $605,686.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,379,809 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

