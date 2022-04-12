Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Hold

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LABP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

