Landshare (LAND) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

Landshare (LAND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market cap of $2.83 million and $147,099.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,803,471 coins and its circulating supply is 2,057,998 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

