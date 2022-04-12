Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Largo Inc (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.88. Approximately 95,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 111,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.78.

LGO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Largo in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of C$963.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

