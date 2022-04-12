Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,308 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,308 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.