Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 67040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

