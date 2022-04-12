Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPSGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 67040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

