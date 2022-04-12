Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 94.5% in March

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE BWG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,919. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.