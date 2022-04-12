Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($105.43) to €94.00 ($102.17) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($114.13) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 208,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17. Legrand has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

